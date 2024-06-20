Thursday evening First To Know forecast (06/20/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tonight's cloud coverage remains variable, with thicker clouds moving west through the tri-state and clearer breaks taking their place. Warm conditions will stretch beyond sunset on this first night of summertime; 80s will persist through about 11:00, falling into the 70s Friday morning with lows dropping into the lower 70s, supported by a northeast wind flow and slightly drier air.

The wind shift comes ahead of a tropical low that will move into the northeast Florida coastline Friday. Its moisture source will spread west into the Suwannee and Alapaha river regions, where additional scattered showers and few thunderstorms are most likely to occur. The uptick in rain coverage will be confined locally to eastern and coastal locations, with drier conditions and isolated thunderstorm chances lingering in the tri-state. Highs will range from the low 90s east to mid 90s west.

Weekend thunderstorm activity will also remain scattered and occasional, and mainly focused in the eastern half of the region. There will be sufficient sunshine blended in for outdoor plans to occur, but the typical summertime ritual of watching the sky for advancing showers and storms should be practiced.

Next week, a cold front squeezes the existing moisture and produces a few more rounds of scattered to numerous showers and storms in the afternoons with highs in the low to mid 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist