Thursday evening First To Know forecast (06/16/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Any isolated showers or storms this evening will pop around the sea breeze zone just inland from the Big Bend coast, and in parts of the Apalachicola River basin and tri-state region. These are likely to be relatively brief, but locally heavy to strong. Otherwise, it's hot, and it will stay that way well into the night. Evening readings will be at or above 90° through 8 p.m., falling through the 80s beyond midnight, and then reaching the 70s overnight. Friday, a few afternoon storms can be sparked by the sea breeze and intense heating, and like previous days, some can be locally strong to severe. Highs will make another run into the mid and upper 90s, with some locations touching 100°. Feels-like values will be near 110°, prompting heat advisories for another afternoon. Saturday will be nearly as hot with highs near 100° and a few more storms caused by a cold front. Highs fall to the mid 90s Sunday, but go back around 100° by the middle of next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist