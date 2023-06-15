Thursday Evening First To Know Forecast (06/15/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Widespread thunderstorms throughout the region are bringing heavy rainfall this afternoon, with flooding being the main concern. Reports of flooding have been commonplace, especially for eastern portions on the area. The threat for damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado continues for the area this evening, although most storms today have not reached severe limits. Storms will lessen in their coverage around sunset onwards tonight, but scattered storms will still be present across the region through tomorrow. We remain in a soggy pattern throughout the next week, with the chance for some strong to severe storms returning to the forecast tomorrow. While not expecting a tornado threat with storms tomorrow, the potential for damaging winds and hail exists in a marginal fashion. Overnight lows in the low 70s with highs in the low 90s will persist over the next few days.