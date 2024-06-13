Thursday evening First To Know forecast (06/13/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The influence of an area of high pressure over the eastern U.S., along with the flow around the western Atlantic low-pressure disturbance, has promoted a drier trend across most local counties this evening, except for the immediate coast in the southwestern Big Bend. Showers and storms inland will be limited to non-existent late tonight. Areas of clouds along the coast will clear out, while interior sections will be generally clear all night.

Forecast temps will go from the 90s early in the evening to the 70s around midnight. Eventual lows in the morning will be in the lower 70s.

The effects of a stronger area of upper-level high pressure in the Southeast will crank up the heat fairly quickly Friday, supported by broad sunshine. A stray late-day shower or storm is possible, but will not be experienced by most of us. Resulting highs are going to get into the mid and upper 90s.

The hot trend continues for a few days, but likely peaks on Saturday, with inland temps touching 100° and widespread mid and upper 90s elsewhere. A few more pop-up showers or storms can form on Sunday and into next week, allowing some impacted neighborhoods to cool down from the daily heat faster than those who go without rain.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist