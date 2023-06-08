Thursday evening First To Know forecast (06/08/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The presence of a cold front in southern Georgia isn't doing much to enhance the spread of showers and thunderstorms, so they're still expected to be spotty and scattered through about 9 p.m. and affecting areas near the state line. There can still be times of downpours and considerable wind gusts, but overall severe weather risks remain quite low. Pockets of cloud cover will linger tonight with forecast temps reaching to around 70°. The front will be weaker as it slips to the south Friday; it will still play a role in developing some locally heavy rain and frequent lightning, but the coverage will stay in the scattered range while other areas north of the Florida /Georgia line go dry. Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s. This weekend will be seasonably warm to hot with highs in the lower 90s and scattered afternoon showers and storms. Next week features a hotter stretch with mid 90s and periodic daytime storminess.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist