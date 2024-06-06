Thursday evening First To Know forecast (06/06/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A cold front will sneak into our territory over the next few hours. It has caused a few showers and strong storms to develop, but most of the formation and coverage of rain has been well north of the state line.

Evening showers and storms will be limited in number, but can be heavy where they do form. Best chances for development will be along the state line and in the south Georgia tier of counties through midnight. Evening temps will remain warm since most areas will escape significant rain or storm action; 90s will turn into 80s through about 9 pm, then late-night readings will level off in the 70s.

As the front moves southeast Friday morning, shower and storm activity will favor areas south of Interstate 10 and along the coastline. It'll be noticeably drier inland, with full sunshine possible in the afternoon. This will create opportunities for hot daytime temps with only a few cooling showers, so forecast highs will be in the middle 90s in most areas away from the Big Bend coast.

Enough dry air moves south over the weekend to give the region sunshine and stray clouds, with just about no chance for rain or storms, so mid and upper 90s will be common for highs unless you're right at the beach to feel the sea breeze.

Next week, another front connects to increasing moisture to ramp up rain chances around the region, especially by midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist