Thursday evening First to Know forecast (06/01/2023)

Cloudiness and spotty showers continue to affect the state line area late today, but the rain activity is quite localized and low-impact. Some downpours and a few flashes of lightning are possible, and breezes are more noticeable along the coastline, but the nighttime weather setup doesn't look particularly hazardous or concerning. Temperatures this evening will be in the low 80s and 70s, dipping into the upper 60s for morning lows. Friday will feature a drier trend for inland areas as winds become northeast, and only an isolated shower forming near the coast during the warmer parts of the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Most of the region this weekend will have times of sunshine, some scattered afternoon clouds, and a low probability for a stray late-day shower or storm.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist