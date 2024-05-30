Thursday evening First To Know forecast (05/30/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some patchy cloud cover will move east through most local counties this evening, but as our part of the atmosphere remains stable and dry, any shower activity will be hard to hold together. The evening and nighttime hours will feature this trend of occasional clouds and breaks of clear sky, like past nights have been. Evening readings will be warm, falling through the 80s beyond sunset, with 70s around midnight and morning lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday's weather won't be drastically different from previous days. We'll have more of an east wind setup, and temps rising into the low to mid 90s for highs. As the sea breeze develops and moves inland, a couple of pop-up showers or storms can form along that boundary once it bumps into the prevailing east wind. The number or rain-producing clouds should stay rather limited, and overall coverage will be 10% or less.

The weekend has a better-organized system in the Mississippi Valley that will fling some cloudiness and showers/storms toward the tri-state Saturday. It offers the best local rain chances on Sunday, but still a scattered variety with breaks of sunshine mixed in. Temps will be closer to average, near 90°, around the weekend.

Some hit-or-miss showers and thunder can be expected for the first half of next week with highs in the low to mid 90s.

