Thursday evening First To Know forecast (05/26/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Waves of showers and rain are making progress through the region, generally moving west to east over the next few hours. These will contain downpours that can drop an inch of rain or more in just a couple of hours, along with scattered thunderstorms. The strongest storms will be focused along the coast, with isolated instances of severe-level wind gusts or waterspouts. We'll have this off-and-on rain and thunder action through Friday morning before a gradual clearing trend starts in western areas around midday. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, and highs will range from the mid 80s east to low 90s west, where sunshine will emerge sooner. The front causing tonight's rain will transport drier air for Saturday and Sunday, minimizing any shower or storm development. Mornings will be cooler in the mid 60s but daytime highs will still rise toward 90°. Memorial Day features sunshine, some clouds, and a couple of pop-up showers and storms.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist