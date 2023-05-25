Thursday evening First To Know forecast (05/25/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The drying trend will become more pronounced over the next couple of days, resulting in areas of clearer sky and diminished rain opportunities for the upcoming weekend. Layers of clouds will be scattered around this evening, but any isolated showers will be confined to the southeasternmost sections of the Big Bend. With less cloud cover and drier air overnight, evening temps will fall into the 70s and 60s with morning lows reaching the mid 50s in interior southern Georgia to the low to mid 60s south and coast. A northeast breeze will transport occasional clouds across the eastern half of the region, where a shower or two can occur Friday. Elsewhere, sunshine and clouds will blend together as highs top out in the mild upper 70s and lower 80s. The first part of the Memorial Day weekend will be generally sunny to mostly sunny with cool mornings in the 50s and highs in the low to mid 80s. Monday will be partly cloudy with a brief shower, but most areas will be dry and seasonably warm. Moisture gradually increases later next week with afternoon pop-up rain and storms trying to resume.

