Thursday evening First To Know forecast (05/19/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The pre-summer heat is widespread, as is the amount of late-day sunshine. A few puffy clouds will be present, and only one or two stray showers can develop from them in the western Big Bend. Otherwise, the warmth lingers into the night as the sky turns mainly clear. Watch for patches of fog early in the morning as lows drop to around 70° to the upper 60s. Most of the daytime hours of Friday will feature sunshine, some clouds, and warm, humid temperatures that top out near 90°. However, late in the day, clouds will increase and scattered showers are possible. These areas of rain and isolated thunder will continue into the night and through Saturday morning. Rain coverage this weekend will be scattered to numerous, with periods of rain in between breaks of sunshine. Thunderstorms won't be particularly strong, but rain totals through early next week can reach amounts of 1 to 2 inches on average.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist