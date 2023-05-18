Thursday evening First To Know forecast (05/18/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Late-day and evening thunderstorms and downpours are present in several northern Florida counties, with the activity tending to move slowly to the northeast to north. Trends favor localized heavy rain and frequent lightning flaring up in a few spots more than others, eventually dwindling and reforming elsewhere before sunset. A good bit of moisture will be left over all night long with patchy cloud cover and mild readings, with morning lows in the upper 60s to around 70° again. Friday's rain and storm pattern will be focused near the coastal counties to the state line, and mainly driven by daytime heating and afternoon wind boundaries like the sea breeze. Highs will run up into the upper 80s to low 90s. Weekend showers and storms are still likely to happen, with Saturday's activity in the tri-state and coast while Sunday's developments will be near the coast and the eastern/I-75 regions. Next week, there are some signals of slightly drier conditions reaching inland areas around midweek, limiting the afternoon rain and storm chances somewhat.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist