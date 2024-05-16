Thursday evening First To Know forecast (05/16/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The cycle of active thunderstorm clusters ramps up Friday. This evening, however, will be void of any storm action. It will start off clear with temps in the 80s, but clouds are set to increase late at night and into the pre-dawn hours. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70°.

The first set of rain should be minimally strong and affect the tri-state, western Big Bend, and Forgotten Coast regions. Leftover clouds linger through mid-morning with breaks of sunshine elsewhere.

Another round of rain and thunderstorms will reach the tri-state regions in the afternoon, with a little more force to create times of stronger wind gusts, isolated hail, and a chance for a brief tornado or two. These storms will not have an impact on the southeastern Big Bend, where it will be partly sunny and warm. Forecast highs will be in the 80s where clouds prevail, to the lower 90s with additional sun.

Pockets of showers and storms will stretch across inland areas through Friday evening, with a general lull in storm development late at night. The next in the series of storm complexes brings a morning rain chance toward the state line, with numerous zones of rain and storms for Saturday, mainly around and south of the Florida/Georgia line. Several storms are expected to be strong to severe.

The activity decreases Sunday morning and shifts to the southeast. Sunday afternoon through the middle of next week will be dry and slightly lower humidity and warmer-than-average afternoon temps.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist