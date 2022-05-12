Thursday evening First To Know forecast (05/12/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few more clouds are present, swirling around an area of low pressure off the east coast. This feature will drift closer to the region Friday, prompting more cloudiness and occasions of showers and few thunderstorms. This evening, no rain is expected and temperatures will fall back toward seasonable levels late. Lows will reach the lower 60s. Sunshine will be reduced for most of Friday, especially in the afternoon. Spots of rain and thunder will form, particularly near the coastline and in eastern areas. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Some remnants of this disturbance will enhance cloud cover at times this weekend and keep slight chances for showers and storms in the picture. Next week, thunderstorm action becomes isolated and temps will rise well into the 90s away from the Big Bend shore.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist