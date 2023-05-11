Thursday evening First To Know forecast (05/11/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some local spots can experience a bout with short-lived but heavy rain and occasional lightning and thunder through the late-night hours. The highest chances for these isolated storms exist in the eastern half of the region. Any of those types of rain and storms will dwindle by midnight, leaving scattered cloudiness. Outside of rainy areas, temperatures will remain quite warm with 80s lasting beyond sunset, 70s late at night and morning lows near 70°. There isn't much change in the pattern for Friday, so we'll start with warm and muggy conditions under a partly cloudy sky. Afternoon showers and storms will sprout up as highs close in on 90° again. Over the weekend, daytime rain coverage will remain spotty and localized with thunderstorms mixed in, but most areas will experience partial cloudiness through Mother's Day.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist