Thursday evening First To Know forecast (05/09/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are monitoring several areas of developing thunderstorms around middle Georgia late this afternoon that are moving to the southeast. By early evening, several of these storms will clump together and generate excessive lightning, strong gusty winds, and times of moderate to large hail. There will also be a few chances for a tornado to spin up amid this activity. All of our southern Georgia counties are in a tornado watch until 9:00 tonight. Several severe thunderstorm warnings are anticipated in the south Georgia tier.

As those storms diminish while slipping to the south late tonight, another set of storms will gather in the southern edge of the Deep South states and move eastward in the pre-dawn hours of Friday. This second batch will provide another round of strong and severe thunderstorms with more wind gusts, hail, and brief tornado potential spread more across the state line counties. An additional tornado watch is possible for the early morning hours, possibly affecting more of northern Florida compared to this evening's action.

Forecast temperatures will fall into the 80s, hitting the 70s for lows.

Scattered thunderstorms will be left over for the coastal regions by midday Friday, with less organization but still can be locally strong or severe.

The front causing much of this activity will move to the south, allowing a drier period for Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will be closer to 60°, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Early next week features another opportunity for unsettled weather conditions, with rain and storm coverage increase late Monday through Tuesday. Severe weather is possible, and details regarding that will be fine-tuned this weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist