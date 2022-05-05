Thursday evening First To Know forecast (05/05/2022)

abc 27 First to Know Weather What You Need to Know about Friday's storms

The evening weather will be very warm but otherwise uneventful. Spotty clouds will dissipate and most areas will experience some clear sky overnight and a hint of fog. Winds should be light enough to prevent widespread dense fog. Temperatures will take longer to drop below 80°. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds from the southwest will increase Friday ahead of a cold front that will trigger a scattering of showers, rain, and a few thunderstorms. The breezier trends will allow storms to become strong to severe, with chances for large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a couple of tornadoes. Highest chances will be in the Flint/Chattahoochee river valleys. Highs will range from the mid 80s west to low 90s in the Suwannee Valley. Leftover storms will shift to the southeast late Friday night and Saturday morning, with a drying and clearing trend expected by the afternoon. Several days of drier, seasonably warm weather are forecast for early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist