Thursday evening First To Know forecast (05/03/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The zone of high pressure that's kept ideal springtime weather around our region this week is on the move, which will eventually cause higher humidity starting Friday and promote some rain chances over the weekend. Tonight though, a few patchy clouds will roll through the area from the west as winds become light and variable. Evening temps will still reach the 60s late, with lows in the morning in the upper 50s. Occasional clouds will blend in with the sun as readings climb into the 80s; highs will be mainly in the mid 80s. A couple of areas of thunderstorms in the central Gulf Coast will contribute areas of clouds in the afternoon with an isolated shower possible west of the Ochlockonee River and across interior southwest Georgia. More clouds will be present this weekend as a warming trend kicks in; highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s to near 90°. Isolated thunder is possible Saturday afternoon, becoming more scattered Sunday and early next week with a couple of stronger daytime storms mixed in.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist