Thursday evening First To Know forecast (05/02/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another day of very warm temperatures and a decent onshore push of wind and moisture has helped fire off a few spot showers and isolated storms, mainly east of the capital city, with activity slow to move and soaking neighborhoods that receive them.

Spotty showers and storms will last through sunset before dissipating. We'll have scattered clouds and breaks of clear sky around midnight with temps falling into the 60s afterwards. Morning lows will be in the mid 60s, with areas of fog likely to develop again in the hours before and around sunrise.

Friday's weather conditions won't be drastically different from Thursday, meaning we'll have a partly cloudy sky and a peppering of afternoon and early evening showers and thunder with highs around the 90° mark.

A weak disturbance moves east across Georgia Saturday, which adds an extra spark to daytime shower and storm development. Outdoor activities can still go on, but indoor alternatives should be considered because there will be periods of rainier or stormy conditions.

Rain opportunities start decreasing Sunday, falling to near zero chance next week as high pressure bumps up highs deeper into the 90s. But there are still signals for a cold front toward the end of next week that can knock some of that heat back about 10 days from now.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist