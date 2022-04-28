Thursday evening First To Know forecast (04/28/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Limited cloudiness is noted for the early evening hours in the southeast Big Bend and coastal counties, but most of these clouds will fade out by mid-evening. Overnight conditions will feature a mainly clear sky and a light breeze from the east. Evening readings will fall through the 70s and bottom out in the lower 60s. Friday's sunlight will be blended in with more clouds which can filter out the sunshine occasionally. Winds will be breezy from the southeast. Highs will reach the lower 80s at the coast and mid 80s inland. Moisture increases over the weekend as temps top out in the middle 80s area-wide. Scattered daytime showers and a few thunderstorms will be peppered around both weekend days. Next week, we have a good shot of hitting 90° in many areas for the first time this year, with a few storms in the afternoon.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist