Thursday evening First To Know forecast (04/25/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A weakening cold front over interior southern Georgia is contributing to areas of cloudiness, and is part of the reason behind spotty showers for a few inland counties and neighborhoods, with scattered clouds elsewhere. Any areas of rain will be brief, light, and of low-impact overall.

Nighttime conditions feature a partial clearing trend with evening temps falling into the 70s. Overnight lows Friday morning won't be as cool as earlier this week, with expected readings leveling off in the lower 60s.

Friday will turn seasonably warm with a partly cloudy sky. Moisture levels are a bit higher, but we avoid excessive humidity or mugginess for the time being as winds will be more east to southeasterly. Highs are projected to be in the mid 80s, similar to today.

This weekend won't be drastically different; both days have a sun-and-cloud mix, lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s, and a chance for an isolated, stray daytime shower.

More evidence that the cool season is behind us comes from forecast highs in the upper 80s next week, but a renewed dry air mass will put lows in the lower 60s each morning. Plus, there are some hints of a cold front about two weeks from now, so we're not yet set to enter the thick of summerlike heat.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist