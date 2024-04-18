Thursday evening First To Know forecast (04/18/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Trends still favor passing cloudiness this evening through most of Friday morning as moisture levels increase. Few sprinkles are possible around the stateline counties, but they won't cause noticeable rain accumulation or worse existing flooding areas as totals will be well under one-tenth of an inch.

A repeat of late-night and early-morning fog is likely, causing lower visibilities in affected areas. Forecast lows tonight will be in the low to mid 60s.

The heat cranks up a bit Friday afternoon with times of sunshine and partial cloud coverage. A west wind will support steady warming in the afternoon, pushing highs away from the coast well into the upper 80s. Several neighborhoods will touch 90° for the first time this year, which runs a couple of weeks ahead of the average first 90° day in early May.

The weekend ahead features ongoing warmth and moderate mugginess. The sun-and-cloud pattern in the sky will continue, with an isolated shower possible Saturday afternoon around and north of the state line.

Sunday offers a better chance in the afternoon and evening for scattered rain and thunderstorms as a stronger cold front slips through the region through Monday morning. The front will give us a modest cool-down for early next week, returning morning lows to the 50s by Tuesday and highs near 80°.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist