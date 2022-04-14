Thursday evening First To Know forecast (04/14/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few showers may scrape some coastal locations early tonight, but the main effect from the nearby slow-moving front will be lingering clouds and a slight wind shift overnight. Temperatures will stay on the mild side tonight, falling from the 70s into the 60s before midnight, and achieving lows in the lower 60s. Some breaks in the clouds are likely Friday with a temporary push of drier air. Any showers in the afternoon will be isolated and confined to the coastline. Highs will rebound to the low to mid 80s. The holiday weekend brings patchy clouds and scattered showers and storms Passover Saturday and Easter Sunday. An isolated stronger storm is possible. A cold front sweeps through the region Monday, bringing a late-season dry trend for the middle of next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist