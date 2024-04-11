Thursday evening First To Know forecast (04/11/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Waterlogged landscapes will welcome the chance for the sun to evaporate as much leftover moisture as possible in the days ahead.

A few areas of clouds and quick-moving non-severe showers will cross through inland counties this evening before a clearing trend sets in overnight. Winds will be breezy this evening before slacking off a bit early in the morning.

Evening temps in the 70s will drop into the 60s later, then further cooling before sunrise will place lows in the low to mid 50s.

There will be sunlight galore Friday with a noticeable breeze from the northwest during the day. Forecast highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s.

The weekend will be mainly sunny with morning lows in the 40s and 50s and highs that end up in the lower to mid 80s.

A warmer pattern sets up next week that prevents cold fronts from passing through. This time of year, that usually means a sustained trend of higher high temps that will easily climb into the mid 80s each afternoon. Higher amounts of moisture (higher humidity) are possible by midweek, but we keep rain out of the scene through this stretch.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist