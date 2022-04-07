Thursday evening First To Know forecast (04/07/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A cold front leaving the eastern side of the region today brought an end to the stormy pattern, and will introduce several days of sunshine and cooler-than-average temperatures. Tonight's readings will drop into the 60s and 50s late, with eventual lows around the upper 40s and lower 50s. The sky will be clear, with just a few scattered clouds in the afternoon. West winds will be breezy as temps rise to highs in the lower 70s. Another dry and cool surge arrives Saturday to support chilly morning and mild afternoon. Winds will be occasionally gusty until late Saturday. Sunday morning will feature lows around 40° and a chance for patchy frost in inland areas. Warming is swift early next week with highs in the 80s. Showers and storms won't have a high profile in the forecast until later next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist