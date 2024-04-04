Thursday evening First To Know forecast (04/04/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The combination of a strong but slow-moving low-pressure system over the Great Lakes and a zone of high pressure to our west puts us in a rather stable and mostly pleasant weather setup to close out this week and start the next.

The steady west to northwest wind flow will prevent any major moisture sources from entering the picture. Clear conditions will prevail tonight as readings fall into the 60s and 50s after sunset. Morning temps will dip into the mid to upper 40s with light wind. There are no cold-weather hazards anticipated (no frost).

Sunlight will spread all around the region Friday with temps bumping up through the 60s and 70s. Winds will be breezy at times, but the air will stay void of any significant moisture sources.

Modest changes occur Saturday with a few thin clouds, but it will otherwise be ideal for outdoor activities. Lows start in the 40s and highs will be near average in the mid to upper 70s.

Early next week features times of high-level cloud cover and a steady warming trend. It will become a bit more humid, especially by Tuesday. A cold front will approach the Deep South, but likely turn stationary before reaching the local landscape. Showers and thunderstorms are expected beyond midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist