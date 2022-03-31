Thursday evening First To Know forecast (03/31/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Severe weather concerns for the region have ended as showers and storms have pushed south and east of the area. Some breaks in the clouds and a clearing trend will be evident in western and central zones this evening; however, clouds may linger for a bit in the Suwannee River counties. Drier air will help temperatures fall lower than they were this morning, with lows in the 50s. Sunshine will be mixed with a few passing clouds, but it is expected to be rain-free with afternoon temps in the 70s. The cold front that brought today's storms will stall to the south of the area and may lift back to the north Saturday, creating areas of showers and rain for northern Florida counties while most of southern Georgia will remain on the drier side. Sunday will feature seasonable temperatures with broad sunshine.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist