Thursday evening First To Know forecast (03/28/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The messy, unsettled weather setup is replaced by a stable zone of high pressure, containing dry air that will effectively wipe away any major cloud coverage and provide low humidity for high levels of comfort for a few days. The timing is just right to have a mainly clear sky for Good Friday and into Saturday, leading to a partly cloudy trend on Easter Sunday.

This evening, readings will go from the 70s to the 60s, and dropping steadily into the 40s before sunrise. A light breeze will make things feel just a notch cooler.

Forecast highs with strong spring sunshine Friday will go back to the 70s.

Saturday's temperature range will be similar with ample sunshine and a few spots of clouds; highs for some can get closer to 80°.

Sunday features a blend of clouds and sun, cool sunrise conditions in the 50s, and afternoon peak temps in the 80s.

The next rain chance comes late Tuesday with another cold front, with a slight cooling trend to follow it.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist