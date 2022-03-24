Thursday evening First to Know forecast (03/24/2022)

Evening showers will stretch across the eastern Big Bend and east of I-75 in southern Georgia. Broken cloudiness is present elsewhere, with patchy showers that will all slide to the east through the night. Partial clearing will start in western zones early Friday, with breaking cloudiness for the eastern side through sunrise and beyond. Drier and slightly cooler air will cause lows to fall into the mid 40s to around 50°, and limit highs to the low to mid 70s Friday afternoon with increasing sunshine. The weekend looks bright and cooler than average with 40s in the morning and 70s for the afternoon. A gradual warming trend is expected early next week without rain, but it will become a little more humid. The highest chances for rain and thunder appear Thursday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist