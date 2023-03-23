Thursday evening First To Know forecast (03/23/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A repetitive weather pattern is being featured for the next 24 hours or so, with areas of clear sky this evening leading into the development of fog that can become dense and thick before and during the morning commute. Forecast readings will be in the 60s for most of the evening, with morning lows getting into the mid and upper 50s. Strong high pressure to our south will promote a steady warming trend once the fog breaks; a high amount of sunshine is anticipated with some afternoon fair-weather clouds and daytime highs in the middle 80s away from the coast. Saturday starts a stretch of days that will feature occasional rain and thunderstorm development as a cold front enters the area but doesn't make a full passage, meaning there will be times of cloudiness, showers and storms off and on Saturday through next Tuesday. Some of the daytime thunderstorms can be locally and briefly strong to severe, with broader rain coverage early next week possible in southern Georgia. Warm and humid conditions will persist.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist