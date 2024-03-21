Thursday evening First To Know forecast (03/21/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This evening, clouds will steadily increase across the area, turning the sky generally cloudy by midnight. As temperatures fall into the 60s late and moisture increases ahead of a disturbance, we'll start noticing areas of light rain develop in the late-night and morning time frame. There won't be many — if any — thunderstorms for the Friday morning hours, but some scattered showers can make some roadways damp.

Friday will feature limited sunshine and occasional bouts of showers and rain. I don't anticipate lengthy times of rain for all areas, but more periodic and intermittent. A few thunderstorms are forecast in the afternoon and evening for coastal and tri-state/Lake Seminole regions, where they can become a bit gusty. A low-end chance for a severe thunderstorm exists. Highs will rise into the lower 70s in most areas.

The main areas of low pressure triggering the rain action will roll across the local landscape Saturday morning. It will start moving east of the area by afternoon, but clouds and some spotty showers will remain in the picture through mid-afternoon before a clearing trend begins in earnest by Saturday evening. Sunday will be sunnier with lows around 50° and highs in the middle 70s.

Next week's peak rain chance will be around midweek with the next cold front anticipated to come into the Florida/Georgia line region.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist