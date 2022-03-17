Thursday evening First To Know forecast (03/17/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The evening will be generally clear with patchy, passing clouds before sunset. A few hours of clear sky will allow temps to fall into the 60s swiftly, eventually bottoming out in the mid to low 50s. Areas of spotty, dense fog are possible by dawn. Clouds will increase west to east Friday ahead of a disturbance that can trigger rain and stronger storms west of the region. Some of those storms will affect the tri-state counties later in the afternoon and evening with severe-level wind gusts, occasional hail, and an isolated tornado. Suwannee River counties should not experience stormy conditions until early Saturday at the soonest. Highs Friday will be in the 70s west to around 80° east. The front causing the unsettled weather will slowly move east Saturday, creating more clouds and a few waves of showers and storms with a limited severe-weather risk. Sunday will be sunny and slightly cool.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist