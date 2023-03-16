Thursday evening First To Know forecast (03/16/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A temporary warming trend is underway late today and tonight ahead of the next cold front that will bring temperatures below average again starting this weekend. Before the front arrives, south winds will drive up the moisture levels and cloud cover late tonight and Friday, keeping chances for frost out of the picture this time. Evening conditions will feature limited cloud cover and temps falling into the 60s and upper 50s. Lows will be mainly in the 50s, with some 40s around and east of I-75. More clouds will blend in with Friday morning's sun as winds increase. Highs will break into the mid 70s to lower 80s. The front will push an area of rain and thunderstorms into the tri-state region later in the day and evening; a few of the storms with it will be gusty with some modest chances for severe thunderstorms in the western half of the Big Bend through late Friday night. Areas of rain will cover more of the region Saturday morning, with lingering clouds and showers around and south of the state line. Cooler air and a lack of sun will cause highs to be capped in the 60s Saturday with partial clearing Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist