Thursday evening First To Know forecast (03/10/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Evening showers and storms will dwindle significantly, leaving most areas rain-free with even a few breaks in the clouds. The settled trend is temporary, though. Nighttime temperatures will remain steady in the 60s to near 70°. Clouds will increase Friday morning with re-developing scattered showers and storms moving northeast from the Gulf. These storms have low severe potential, but gusty wind and an isolated tornado can occur with repeated rounds of heavier rain into the afternoon. Highs will climb into the 70s. The peak severe weather threat will come later Friday night into Saturday morning with a strong cold front causing a line of damaging wind gusts, a couple of tornadoes, and a last dose of heavy rain. Saturday afternoon will be clearing and brisk with falling temperatures, reaching the 20s to low 30s Sunday morning.

