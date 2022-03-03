Thursday evening First To Know forecast (03/03/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few thin and scattered clouds can be seen this evening, but most areas will stay with a mostly clear sky. The air is still quite dry, meaning temperatures will be able to cool sufficiently in the nighttime hours. Evening readings will be in the 60s and 50s, eventually dipping into the low to mid 40s for morning lows. The warmth resumes Friday late-morning with adequate sunshine and a few clouds on occasion. Highs Friday will be in the 70s at the coast and 80s elsewhere. The weekend still looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with milder lows and warm highs in the 80s. It will feel just a bit more muggy. That moisture will lead to some rain activity starting Tuesday with a couple of thunderstorms possible.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist