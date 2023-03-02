Thursday evening First To Know forecast (03/02/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It will be variably cloudy this evening. A few passing showers are possible in the tri-state region and into southwestern Georgia, mainly moving northeast and staying on the brief and light side. Winds will increase overnight and become a major factor in Friday weather conditions. Forecast lows will be in the upper 60s overnight. Wind speeds will be sustained around 20 mph, with gusts above 30 mph several times during the day. Stronger marine winds can cause local coastal flooding with water levels up to two feet higher than usual at high tide. Those stronger winds will mix in with scattered showers and a few storms and can help make storms gustier than typical. A low-end severe-weather risk is present for damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado or two. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The cold front that pushes through later Friday will slow down over the southeast Big Bend Saturday morning where clouds and some showers will persist. Noticeable drying happens across inland areas with a slight drop in nighttime temps and a less humid, milder-feeling set of weekend afternoons.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist