Thursday evening First To Know forecast (02/24/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered early evening clouds will dissipate during the first few hours of night. Current layers of sea fog near the coast will contribute to the overspreading of additional fog areas Friday morning, when local visibilities can fall below one mile. Forecast lows will be in the mid and upper 50s again. The fog will break, and a partly cloudy sky is expected by midday. A weak cold front will cause more clouds to mix with the sun, and a stray shower can form in western counties. Highs will range from the mid 70s coast to mid 80s east. The front will bring less-humid conditions for Saturday but only a modest dip in temps. A stronger front later Sunday will drive down readings even further, with a slight rain chance in place Monday morning.

