Thursday evening First To Know forecast (02/23/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A warm evening with passing clouds is expected broadly speaking. A few sprinkles and showers have scooted through southwestern Georgia and tri-state counties, and some of those can cause a few isolated raindrops to fall. No significant rainfall is forecast. However, available moisture and lighter wind will lead to enhanced fog chances. A dense fog advisory is already scheduled overnight in Big Bend counties for limited visibility. These conditions keep temperatures warm, with 70s this evening and mid to upper 60s in the morning. Clouds will start breaking gradually by Friday afternoon, and west/southwest winds will support rising temps; highs will top out in the mid 80s, with a few upper 80s possible in eastern inland areas. A stray shower is possible in interior southern Georgia. The weekend will be abnormally warm with highs again in the mid 80s and a partly sunny to partly cloudy sky. A weak front next Tuesday brings a few more light rain chances and a slight drop in morning readings.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist