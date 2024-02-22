Thursday evening First To Know forecast (02/22/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Most of this evening will be dry, but clouds will begin to fill in over the region. A relatively weak cold front will slip into the area overnight, causing a few patchy showers to move through local counties and communities before and after dawn. Rain totals will be limited, and thunderstorms are not expected.

Forecast temperatures this evening will cool down more slowly, with 60s and 50s before midnight. A rebound back to the low 60s is anticipated with a mostly cloudy sky and occasional showers.

The rain activity will stay patchy as it traverses the region to the east. By midday, a clearing trend is foreseen in western zones as the shower action subsides later in the Suwannee Valley. Highs will rise into the mid 70s, supported by the clearing prior to the arrival of cool air.

The setup for the weekend still looks ideal, with mostly sunny times, seasonably mild highs in the low 70s, and morning lows in the 40s. Sunday morning can dip into the 30s with the core of high pressure nearby.

Next week also looks settled through midweek as daytime temps climb to warmer levels in the mid and upper 70s by Wednesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist