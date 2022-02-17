Thursday evening First To Know forecast (02/17/2022)

It is increasingly cloudy this evening ahead of a cold front that is bringing rounds of active and severe storms into the Deep South. Locally, though, we will miss out on the majority of that action. A trailing line of scattered showers is likely early in the morning through about midday, moving west to east through the region. In the Chattahoochee and Flint river regions, a stray stronger storm is possible with stronger wind gusts. Outside of that, it will stay breezy for the evening with temperatures falling out the of 70s and holding in the 60s. Rain totals will not exceed one-half inch, with most areas getting much less than that. The front will bring temperatures back to cooler levels this weekend with times of sunshine. We are still facing a big warm-up for next week with highs in the 80s starting Tuesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist