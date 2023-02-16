Thursday evening First To Know forecast (02/16/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clouds and a steady breeze are expected for the evening and nighttime hours. While severe thunderstorms are active in some Deep South states tonight, the storm system causing them will be in a much weaker form when we have our peak rain expectations Friday morning and early afternoon. An isolated storm or two can have stronger gusts than what's being encountered in general, but severe weather occurrence locally is not going to be frequent, if it happens at all. Forecast temperatures will be in the 60s later tonight through sunrise, then rise toward 70° in our Suwannee River counties before falling area-wide in the afternoon. Friday night will be clearer and colder, with early morning lows in the 30s and wind chill values in the upper 20s. Saturday's highs will get into the 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Sunday will also be mainly sunny but just a smidge warmer in the 70s. Next week has a string of 80s for highs.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist