Thursday evening First To Know forecast (02/15/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While the amounts of evening clouds will vary — more near the coast, less for southern Georgia — a gradual increase in cloudiness is forecast for all areas overnight and Friday. The upper-level winds and moisture will work along with south winds here at ground level to thicken up the clouds, and, as temperatures stay on the slightly cooler side, sprinkles and showers will be produced from the cloud cover as early as Friday morning.

Friday morning readings start in the upper 40s and lower 50s, then increase in the afternoon to the mid 60s to near 70°.

The best chances for rain activity will be late Friday afternoon through Saturday as a cold front slips into the area. The cooler setup will inhibit thunderstorms from forming in local areas. A north wind returns to keep temps chilly with a clearing trend set to begin by Sunday afternoon.

Next week offers days of sunshine and a few clouds. Morning temps will be in the 30s and 40s, and highs go from the mid 60s to the mid 70s by next Thursday.

