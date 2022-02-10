Thursday evening First To Know forecast (02/10/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Aside from a few upper-level thin clouds, the evening will be mainly clear, calm, and getting colder again. Readings will drop into the 50s and 40s fairly quickly after sundown. Morning lows will range from the mid 30s to the low 40s, and more areas can get cold enough for frost to form. Just like today, Friday morning will feature sunshine and a rapid temperature rise into the 60s with forecast highs around the 70° mark. A few clouds will mix in by afternoon. The weekend will become mostly cloudy ahead of the next cold front, but with limited moisture, rain activity is expected to be limited and confined to offshore and eastern Big Bend areas late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. A clearing trend can bring back some sunlight on Sunday afternoon and temps tumble back to chilly levels to start next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist