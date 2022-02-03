Thursday evening First To Know forecast (02/03/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clouds this evening will further increase and thicken across all counties. The south wind will be steady around 5 to 10 mph late tonight. Areas of fog can roll inland from the coast through the early-morning hours while a few patchy showers will cross into the western parts of the region before sunrise. It will be quite mild with lows in the 60s. Occasional showers and a few thunderstorms are expected throughout Friday, with those showers arriving later in the morning and afternoon for the eastern Big Bend. Isolated thunderstorms can be gusty. Highs will range from near 70° in western areas to near 80° in the Suwannee Valley. The cold front causing the rain will push through, with some areas seeing falling temperatures by late-afternoon. Cloud cover will be variable over the weekend with patchy showers possible, especially Saturday, amid a colder temperature pattern that lasts into next week.

