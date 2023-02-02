Thursday evening First To Know forecast (02/02/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered showers will move northeast through several western and tri-state counties this evening, in advance of a cold front that will arrive Friday morning. It will give more areas clouds and showers, with isolated thunderstorms particularly along the coastline. There isn't broad support for severe weather, but a couple of storms can become a bit gusty over the marine areas. Overnight temperatures start off mild in the 60s, then fall into the 50s by sunrise. Clouds and showers depart around midday and early afternoon, followed by a clearing trend. Winds will be gusty, bringing in colder air and capping highs in the 60s. Saturday starts chilly in the 30s but the afternoon will be generally sunny. Patchy cloudiness will blend in with a warming trend next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist