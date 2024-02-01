Thursday evening First To Know forecast (02/01/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There's plenty of dry air across the entire region this evening here at ground level ... but way up in the sky, broader moisture is supporting a veil of clouds that will tend to increase area-wide later tonight. While we'll still feel quite a bit of February coolness, the clouds overnight will likely prevent widespread lows in the 30s. Frost and freeze concerns are pretty minimal, as are rain chances for the time being. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The deck of cloudiness will move east, allowing emerging sunshine through the morning and nearly full sunlight for the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the upper 60s and lower 70s with a light northwest wind.

Saturday will feature another gradual increase in clouds. Rain will hold off until early Sunday morning as a stretched-out low-pressure system scoots into the northern Gulf area. Zones of rain will be steady and occasionally heavy. Thunderstorm chances are quite low, with a couple of storms affecting coastal and bay areas.

The system will move to our east by late Monday; scattered showers and extensive cloud cover will be present until its departure. Readings next week will be near average.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist