Thursday evening First To Know forecast (01/26/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The latest round of dry and cool air has settled into the area, and it will stick around through the end of the week. Upper-level winds will bring occasional patchy clouds, mostly of the high and thin variety. Aside from that, there will be ample clearness at night and sunshine during the day on Friday. Evening temps will fall into the 40s rather quickly, with eventual morning lows around the mid 30s in many areas. Winds will be light, so there won't be much of a wind-chill factor, but don't be surprised if there's a few areas of frost by sunrise. Highs will top out in the mid 50s to lower 60s with nothing more than a sun-and-cloud mix with filtered sunlight. We'll eke out one more dry day Saturday with more clouds developing. Temperatures start warming Sunday before a disturbance zips across the Deep South, triggering scattered showers Sunday afternoon and isolated thunderstorms. A warmer trend is forecast to take hold next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist