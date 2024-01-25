Thursday evening First To Know forecast (01/25/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A soupy setup for the Big Bend and southern Georgia will persist tonight and Friday consisting of broad atmospheric moisture locking in considerable cloud cover. There's been a few passing sprinkles and showers in some eastern and western locations, and the patchy variety of light rain will remain widely scattered this evening and late tonight.

Low clouds and fog will decrease visibility over the Bay and adjacent coastal neighborhoods. Some of this fog will drift inland early Friday morning.

All of these features will keep lows higher than average, around the mid 60s, which is closer to average highs for late January.

There can be a few breaks of sun Friday, but a slow-moving cold front over the central Gulf region will kick up shower and storm activity later in the day around the Lake Seminole region. For most, another batch or two of passing showers can be anticipated with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will rise into the mid 70s.

Saturday gives us the last of these really warm and humid days. The western cold front comes closer and will bring more rain and thunder into the western sections, with scattered rain elsewhere leading into Sunday morning.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist