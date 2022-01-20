Thursday evening First To Know forecast (01/20/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Showers and light rain will sweep through our local counties through most of the evening hours, leaving behind a cloudy sky and renewing the chilly temperatures trend. Rain totals can reach around one-half inch over the next 12 hours, with some higher amounts near the coastline. Isolated storms are possible there, too. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 40s early Friday morning. Clouds are set to linger with occasional patches of showers Friday and temperatures remain cold in the 40s and 50s. In southern Georgia Saturday morning, a period of mixed rain, sleet, and freezing rain is possible, with limited to no accumulations. Clouds persist for most of Saturday with very cold readings all day. Breaks of sunshine become more frequent Sunday but the temp trend stays well below average into early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist