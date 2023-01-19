Thursday evening First To Know forecast (01/19/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The cold front arriving this evening will help sweep aside existing cloudiness and bring in a quicker cool-down from the very warm daytime temperatures we experienced. Winds will become northwest overnight, allowing a flow of drier air to reduce the mugginess and permit temps to fall steadily through the 70s and 60s this evening. Overnight readings will drop into the mid 40s inland to lower 50s at the coast and the southeast Big Bend. We'll have occasional sunshine Friday, particularly in the morning, before more layers of clouds arrive by midday through the afternoon. There won't be any rain with Friday's clouds, but they will filter out the sun from time to time. Forecast highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The weekend becomes cloudier with areas of showers forming by Saturday afternoon in a still-cool temp setup. A stronger low-pressure system will trigger more rain and help form a few thunderstorms on Sunday; some of them can be strong or briefly severe. There will be up-and-down rain chances into next week as well.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist